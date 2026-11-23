The FIR says the cream contained excessive levels of mercury and that the maker was aware of the potential harm. The girl’s doctors reported finding high levels of mercury in her body, which they linked to her use of the cream. The teenager said she had spent nearly Rs 1 lakh on treatment.

Police named the cream’s maker as the accused and registered the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Kerala Police Act. The investigation is ongoing.

Separately, singer Saleem Kodathoor said he developed membranous nephropathy, a kidney condition, after using a skin-lightening cream about a decade ago and underwent treatment for several months.

Kerala’s health minister on Sunday ordered statewide action, including inspections targeting unapproved cosmetics and protein powders. In a statement, the minister said unapproved beauty and health products were reaching Kerala from Pakistan and the Mangaluru–Kasaragod region.

With PTI inputs