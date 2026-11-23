Kerala police book skin cream maker after teenager reports kidney damage
The 17-year-old bought F Tune after seeing it advertised on Instagram; police are investigating whether the cream contained excessive levels of mercury
Areakode police registered a case against the maker of F Tune after a 17-year-old from Ugrapuram reported kidney damage following its use
The complaint says the cream contained excessive levels of mercury and that the teenager spent nearly Rs 1 lakh on treatment
Kerala’s health minister ordered statewide inspections targeting unapproved cosmetics and protein powders
Kerala police have registered a case against the maker of a skin cream after a 17-year-old girl reported serious health complications, including kidney damage, following its use, officials said on Monday.
Areakode police registered the case on Sunday night on a complaint from the teenager, who lives in Ugrapuram. According to the first information report (FIR), she bought the cream, marketed as F Tune, after seeing an Instagram advertisement that promised to clear pimples and blemishes and give her skin a glow.
The FIR says the cream contained excessive levels of mercury and that the maker was aware of the potential harm. The girl’s doctors reported finding high levels of mercury in her body, which they linked to her use of the cream. The teenager said she had spent nearly Rs 1 lakh on treatment.
Police named the cream’s maker as the accused and registered the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Kerala Police Act. The investigation is ongoing.
Separately, singer Saleem Kodathoor said he developed membranous nephropathy, a kidney condition, after using a skin-lightening cream about a decade ago and underwent treatment for several months.
Kerala’s health minister on Sunday ordered statewide action, including inspections targeting unapproved cosmetics and protein powders. In a statement, the minister said unapproved beauty and health products were reaching Kerala from Pakistan and the Mangaluru–Kasaragod region.
With PTI inputs