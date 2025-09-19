Priyanka Gandhi lauds Cholanaikkar traditions, vows support

In the heart of Kerala’s forests, where time seems to breathe differently, Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra found herself humbled and inspired. Her visit to the Cholanaikkar Unnathi became more than a meeting — it was a window into a way of life rooted in harmony, equality, and reverence for nature, values she said the modern world has all but forgotten.

The Congress general-secretary said the ancient forest-dwelling Cholanaikkar community lives by principles that the modern world has largely cast aside. She said their way of life — rooted in harmony with nature, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to egalitarianism — offers timeless lessons for a society often torn apart by division and inequality.

In the Cholanaikkar worldview, she observed, men and women share decision-making equally, customs are guided by simplicity and dignity, and the rhythm of life flows in sync with the forest that shelters them.

Priyanka, who has been in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency since 11 September, was briefed about the forest and the tribal community's problems during her journey by C. Vinod, who is doing a PhD in Tribal Economy and comes from the community, a party release said on Wednesday.

Priyanka added that conversations with the community revealed not just their strength of spirit but also the challenges they quietly endure. From lack of resources to administrative hurdles, their struggles, she said, deserve immediate attention. She assured that she had taken up their concerns with forest and administrative authorities, and pledged to stand with them in their quest for dignity, recognition, and justice.