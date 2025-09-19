Priyanka Gandhi lauds Cholanaikkar traditions, vows support
Congress leader says talks with forest community show both their resilience and struggles
In the heart of Kerala’s forests, where time seems to breathe differently, Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra found herself humbled and inspired. Her visit to the Cholanaikkar Unnathi became more than a meeting — it was a window into a way of life rooted in harmony, equality, and reverence for nature, values she said the modern world has all but forgotten.
The Congress general-secretary said the ancient forest-dwelling Cholanaikkar community lives by principles that the modern world has largely cast aside. She said their way of life — rooted in harmony with nature, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to egalitarianism — offers timeless lessons for a society often torn apart by division and inequality.
In the Cholanaikkar worldview, she observed, men and women share decision-making equally, customs are guided by simplicity and dignity, and the rhythm of life flows in sync with the forest that shelters them.
Priyanka, who has been in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency since 11 September, was briefed about the forest and the tribal community's problems during her journey by C. Vinod, who is doing a PhD in Tribal Economy and comes from the community, a party release said on Wednesday.
Priyanka added that conversations with the community revealed not just their strength of spirit but also the challenges they quietly endure. From lack of resources to administrative hurdles, their struggles, she said, deserve immediate attention. She assured that she had taken up their concerns with forest and administrative authorities, and pledged to stand with them in their quest for dignity, recognition, and justice.
After her visit, the Congress MP brought community representatives back to the forest department's inspection bungalow for discussions on their demands regarding houses and bridges. Subsequently, she also met with people who work with the tribal community.
For her, the visit was not merely political — it was a reminder that the essence of India’s democracy and culture rests in nurturing those voices that remain closest to the earth yet farthest from power.
“Living in perfect rhythm with nature, treating one another with dignity, and practising an egalitarian way of life where men and women share decisions equally — the Cholanaikkar show us that true progress lies not in concrete, but in compassion and balance,” Priyanka said after her interactions.
She noted that their customs and beliefs reflect a progressive spirit “far more advanced than many practices in our own society.”
Beyond appreciation, Priyanka also listened to their concerns, holding discussions with both forest and administrative officials in an effort to find solutions. “We talked about the many challenges they face, and I assured them that their voices will not go unheard,” she said.
Her visit highlighted not just the cultural wealth of the Cholanaikkar, but also their struggles — a reminder, she added, that India’s most marginalised often have the greatest lessons to teach about humanity, equality, and resilience.
With PTI inputs
