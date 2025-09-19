Priyanka Gandhi rallies citizens to join ‘Vote Chori Signature’ campaign
This is not just about ballots; it is about our dignity, our rights, and our place in a vibrant democracy, says Wayanad MP
Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called upon citizens across the nation to lend their voices — and signatures — to the ongoing ‘Vote Chori Signature’ campaign, framing it as a battle for the soul of India’s democracy.
“Every signature is as precious as every vote,” she declared, urging people to rise in defense of the constitutional principle of one person, one vote. “This is not just about ballots; it is about our dignity, our rights, and our place in a vibrant democracy,” she said.
In her appeal, Priyanka Gandhi evoked the moral weight of the struggle, casting it as a collective mission to safeguard the democratic fabric woven by generations of sacrifice. “We are fighting for every individual’s right to be counted, for the cherished values that keep India alive as the world’s largest democracy,” she said, adding that the campaign was as much about reclaiming faith in institutions as it was about protecting votes.
For Priyanka Gandhi, the initiative is more than a political drive — it is a clarion call for citizens to transform signatures into symbols of resistance, resilience, and responsibility.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also joined Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been in her Lok Sabha constituency since last week.
Priyanka, the newly-elected MP from Wayanad, has been touring the constituency extensively since her victory in the November 2024 by-election, which she won with a commanding majority.
She contested the seat after her brother Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in 2019 and 2024, chose to retain his Raebareli seat and resigned from Wayanad.
According to information, Rahul Gandhi is set to meet local Congress leaders. Party insiders suggest the family may also engage with Kerala state leaders ahead of upcoming local body elections and the assembly polls scheduled for April–May 2026.
The Gandhi family is expected to remain in the constituency until Monday. Rahul Gandhi had previously remarked that with Priyanka’s win, Wayanad would now effectively have “two MPs,” reflecting the family’s continued engagement with the region.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines