Priyanka Gandhi rallies citizens to join ‘Vote Chori Signature’ campaign

Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called upon citizens across the nation to lend their voices — and signatures — to the ongoing ‘Vote Chori Signature’ campaign, framing it as a battle for the soul of India’s democracy.

“Every signature is as precious as every vote,” she declared, urging people to rise in defense of the constitutional principle of one person, one vote. “This is not just about ballots; it is about our dignity, our rights, and our place in a vibrant democracy,” she said.

In her appeal, Priyanka Gandhi evoked the moral weight of the struggle, casting it as a collective mission to safeguard the democratic fabric woven by generations of sacrifice. “We are fighting for every individual’s right to be counted, for the cherished values that keep India alive as the world’s largest democracy,” she said, adding that the campaign was as much about reclaiming faith in institutions as it was about protecting votes.

For Priyanka Gandhi, the initiative is more than a political drive — it is a clarion call for citizens to transform signatures into symbols of resistance, resilience, and responsibility.