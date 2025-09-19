‘Chunaav ka chawkidaar’ protected ‘vote chors’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at EC

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi elaborated on the alleged modus operandi: “Wake up at 4 am. Eliminate two voters in 36 seconds. Then go back to sleep — this is how vote theft happens!” He also shared a 36-second video explaining the process during a press conference.

The Congress leader warned the Election Commission to provide the Karnataka CID with the requested information within a week, failing which he claimed it would be clear that the poll body is complicit in the “murder of the Constitution.” Gandhi emphasized that his revelations so far were not the “hydrogen bomb” disclosures he had promised would come later.

The Election Commission, however, dismissed the allegations as “incorrect and baseless,” stating that “no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi.”

Rahul Gandhi’s earlier statement on Thursday had called upon India’s youth and students to defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft, asserting: “I always stand with them. Jai Hind!”

He urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to stop “giving excuses” and to release evidence to the Karnataka CID immediately, pressing the chief election official to act on his constitutional duties.

With PTI inputs