Kerala: Why was former ADGP Ajith Kumar’s in secret talks with RSS leaders?

A high-level police team investigating allegations surrounding the meetings of former ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar with RSS leaders has reported that the true purpose of the meetings remains unclear, as they were held in closed rooms with no independent witnesses. The inquiry report was presented in the assembly on Tuesday.

The investigating team, led by DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, was tasked with examining the allegations around Ajith Kumar’s meetings with RSS leaders Ram Madhav and Dattatreya Hosabale.

According to the investigation, Ajith Kumar visited Thrissur in April 2023 and met RSS sampark pramukh Jayakumar, who was also a family friend, at the Hyatt Hotel. During their meeting, Jayakumar mentioned an RSS camp in the district, which led Ajith Kumar to express a desire to meet Hosabale in person.

Ajith Kumar then travelled to the camp in a car arranged by Jayakumar, deliberately avoiding the use of his official vehicle, as the meeting was private and brief. The former ADGP stated that Unnirajan, a retired IPS officer, was also present at the camp. He maintained that the meeting was personal in nature.

Another meeting took place in June 2023 at the Leela Raviz Hotel, during a conclave that Ajith Kumar attended as one of the invitees. Following the conclave, Ashish Nair, the vice-president of the Raviz Group, expressed a wish to give a presentation about the hotel to RSS leader Ram Madhav and asked Ajith Kumar to accompany him.

The report indicates that the meeting between Ajith Kumar and Ram Madhav took place in Madhav's hotel room. Ajith Kumar described this meeting as personal as well.