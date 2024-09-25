Kerala: Govt orders police probe into ADG's meetings with RSS officials

After significant delays and political wrangling, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government has directed the state police to investigate controversial meetings between additional director-general of police (ADG) M.R. Ajith Kumar and leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), specifically Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been appointed to oversee this inquiry.

The investigation poses a considerable setback for Ajith Kumar, who is already under scrutiny owning to allegations from Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar and concerns surrounding disruptions to the Thrissur Pooram festival, held at Thrissur's Vadakkunnathan Temple every year.

The alleged meetings have thrust the chief minister’s office (CMO) into a political storm. Ajith Kumar faces various accusations from Left MLA Anvar, who recently claimed that the ADG tapped the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. Anvar also alleged that Ajith Kumar has close ties to gold smuggling rackets and is involved in serious crimes.

These claims have ignited a political uproar, with the Opposition UDF accusing Ajith Kumar of colluding with the RSS to disrupt the Thrissur Pooram and assisting the BJP in gaining political leverage ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CPI has echoed similar sentiments. These allegations have come close on the heels of the CPI(M) reprimanding senior party leader E.P. Jayarajan for meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

As part of the investigation, the DGP will record statements from the RSS leaders involved, and a notice has already been issued to A. Jayakumar, an RSS pracharak and former classmate of Ajith Kumar's. Though Ajith Kumar informed the CMO that the meetings were personal visits, his travel arrangements with Jayakumar have raised questions about their true nature.

Anvar has dismissed the investigation as a "joke", questioning its potential outcomes. “My sentiment on the issue is well known. The order is a joke. Everybody knows the Kerala ADGP is mingling with the RSS. What I want to know is what will be the result of this investigation?” he remarked.