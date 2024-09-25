Kerala: Govt orders police probe into ADG's meetings with RSS officials
Director-general of police Sheikh Darvesh Saheb appointed to oversee police inquiry on controversial IPS officer
After significant delays and political wrangling, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government has directed the state police to investigate controversial meetings between additional director-general of police (ADG) M.R. Ajith Kumar and leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), specifically Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been appointed to oversee this inquiry.
The investigation poses a considerable setback for Ajith Kumar, who is already under scrutiny owning to allegations from Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar and concerns surrounding disruptions to the Thrissur Pooram festival, held at Thrissur's Vadakkunnathan Temple every year.
The alleged meetings have thrust the chief minister’s office (CMO) into a political storm. Ajith Kumar faces various accusations from Left MLA Anvar, who recently claimed that the ADG tapped the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. Anvar also alleged that Ajith Kumar has close ties to gold smuggling rackets and is involved in serious crimes.
These claims have ignited a political uproar, with the Opposition UDF accusing Ajith Kumar of colluding with the RSS to disrupt the Thrissur Pooram and assisting the BJP in gaining political leverage ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CPI has echoed similar sentiments. These allegations have come close on the heels of the CPI(M) reprimanding senior party leader E.P. Jayarajan for meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
As part of the investigation, the DGP will record statements from the RSS leaders involved, and a notice has already been issued to A. Jayakumar, an RSS pracharak and former classmate of Ajith Kumar's. Though Ajith Kumar informed the CMO that the meetings were personal visits, his travel arrangements with Jayakumar have raised questions about their true nature.
Anvar has dismissed the investigation as a "joke", questioning its potential outcomes. “My sentiment on the issue is well known. The order is a joke. Everybody knows the Kerala ADGP is mingling with the RSS. What I want to know is what will be the result of this investigation?” he remarked.
Details of the meetings
Ajith Kumar is alleged to have met the two RSS leaders within a 10-day period: Hosabale on 22 May 2023, and Ram Madhav on 2 June. The first meeting took place at an RSS study camp in Thrissur, which ran from 12 to 27 May 2023, attracting around 500 participants. Ajith Kumar expressed interest in meeting Dattatreya through Jayakumar, and was transported to the camp in a car provided by the RSS, with the meeting lasting about an hour.
The second meeting with Ram Madhav occurred at a conclave organised by a national media outlet in Kovalam and lasted only 10 minutes. Ajith Kumar reportedly arranged this meeting himself, arriving at the venue in a vehicle sent by the RSS leadership.
Political repercussions
Both the Congress and the CPI linked these alleged meetings to the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram, claiming it generated Hindu resentment that propelled BJP candidate Suresh Gopi to victory from Thrissur in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
CPI national executive member K. Prakash Babu condemned Ajith Kumar’s actions, stating that a senior police official engaging with leaders of a “fascist organisation” undermines the integrity of the administrative system. He called for Ajith Kumar's removal unless he provides an explanation for the meetings.
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan added another angle to the situation by alleging that Ajith Kumar acted as a messenger for chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, arguing that the meetings were part of broader negotiations with the BJP leadership. Satheesan claimed Ajith Kumar abandoned his official car at a hotel in Thrissur, changed into civilian attire, and travelled in a private vehicle to meet the RSS leaders.
“Ajith Kumar met the RSS leader as a messenger on behalf of the CM,” Satheesan said, and questioned why the intelligence wing had not acted on these meetings if it had prior knowledge.
He suggested that the ensuing "conspiracy" led the CPI(M) to forsake its LDF candidate, CPI leader V.S. Sunil Kumar, in favour of Gopi. Satheesan also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quietly dropped its anti-money laundering probes against CPI(M) leaders linked to the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam.
Both Sunil Kumar and Congress’ Thrissur candidate K. Muraleedharan have accused Ajith Kumar of colluding with sangh parivar forces to disrupt the Thrissur Pooram, thereby ensuring Gopi's electoral success.
Muraleedharan questioned why the chief minister could not directly confront Ajith Kumar, saying, “Everyone in Kerala understands what kind of organisation RSS is, so the chief minister should answer. Kerala Police is under the chief minister, so why can’t he ask directly instead of this roundabout investigation? We believe these meetings were held to broker a deal between the BJP and CPI(M). The beneficiary of this deal was Suresh Gopi, resulting in his victory in Thrissur.”
Satheesan also accused the chief minister’s political secretary P. Sasi of associating with Ajith Kumar, suggesting their knowledge of sensitive issues rendered them untouchable. He implied that true power within the CPI(M) resides with a select group in the CMO, beyond the party's control. “It’s the power group centred in the CM’s office that controls affairs,” Satheesan said.
In response, BJP state president K. Surendran dismissed the allegations as baseless and criticised attempts to link the alleged meetings with the 2024 Thrissur Pooram disruptions. “There is nothing unnatural about the meeting,” Surendran said, clarifying that it did not occur in a hotel, as claimed by Satheesan. “RSS leaders do not stay in hotels; the meeting took place at Thrissur Vivekodayam School where Hosabale was staying.”