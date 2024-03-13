"Won't take us anywhere": Kerala declines Centre’s Rs 5,000 crore package

The Union government on Wednesday, 13 March, stated in the Supreme Court that it would provide Rs 5,000 crore to Kerala before 31 March as a one-time package to help the state tide over its financial crisis. However, the state has refused the offer and demanded at least Rs 10,000 crore.

The case will next be heard on 21 March.

Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataraman informed the bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan that the union government would allow the state Rs 5,000 crore. This sum would be deducted from its net borrowing ceiling for the first nine months, per the Centre's offer, but it would be "subject to certain conditions".

The bench had on Tuesday, 12 March, urged the union government to consider providing the state a one-time package to bail it out from its current financial crisis. The top court made this recommendation while hearing a plea by the state that the union government was unduly interfering with the state’s power to borrow and regulate its finances.

The Centre then agreed to offer the state Rs 5,000 crore right away as an interim measure.

Appearing for Kerala, senior advocate Kapil Sibal rejected the Centre's offer. “Rs 5,000 crores will not take us anywhere; we need at least Rs 10,000 crores. They are saying this on the assumption that the suit is liable to be dismissed,” said Sibal, adding that the concession was also based on an assumption that the state was not entitled to additional borrowing.