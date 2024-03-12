Give Kerala one-time bailout package, SC urges Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday, 12 March, urged the union government to intervene in Kerala’s financial crisis and provide a one-time package to bail out the state from its current crisis. The union government has to respond by Wednesday, 13 March.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan said that the package can be subject to strict conditions. “You can be slightly liberal and give a one-time package as a special case. Add more rigid conditions in the future budgets, and before 31 March, give them the special package. But subject to harsher conditions than other states,” said Justice Kant.

The top court was hearing a plea by the state which has argued that the union government was unduly interfering with the state’s power to borrow and regulate its finances.

The court added that it was not an expert in financial matters, but governments should be able to work out a middle path.

Meanwhile, the union government informed the court that it would release Rs 5,000 crore to the state by 1 April.