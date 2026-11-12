Kerala steps up E20 petrol inspections amid fuel quality concerns
Fuel samples will be tested for ethanol content and overall quality, with results expected within 10 days
Kerala has launched inspections at nine petrol pumps across four districts amid concerns over alleged irregularities in E20 petrol quality
Fuel samples will be tested for ethanol content and overall quality, with results expected within 10 days
The state government plans to expand inspections and take strict legal action if any violations are detected
The Kerala government has intensified inspections at petrol pumps across the state following reports of alleged irregularities in E20 petrol, with chief minister V.D. Satheesan assuring strict action against those found violating fuel quality standards.
The Civil Supplies Department has collected fuel samples from nine petrol pumps across four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur — to examine the quality of E20 petrol and verify whether the prescribed ethanol content is being maintained.
The collected samples will undergo laboratory testing to determine their ethanol concentration and overall fuel quality. The test results are expected within 10 days, Satheesan said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The chief minister also confirmed that the inspection drive would be expanded to cover more petrol pumps across the state. He warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those responsible if any irregularities were detected.
The inspection drive follows growing concerns among motorists over the alleged irregularities in the supply and quality of E20 petrol.
E20 is a blended fuel containing up to 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. With the increased adoption of ethanol-blended fuel, questions have emerged over quality control and whether consumers are receiving fuel that meets the prescribed standards.
Satheesan said protecting consumer rights would remain a priority for the state government and assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure the availability of quality fuel.
E20 petrol is part of the Centre's ethanol blending programme, which aims to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil and encourage the use of renewable fuel alternatives.
However, the concerns surrounding fuel quality have highlighted the importance of effective monitoring and regular inspections, particularly as more petrol stations transition to higher ethanol blends.
The results of the ongoing laboratory tests are expected to establish whether any violations have occurred at the inspected outlets.
The Kerala government has made it clear that the inspection exercise will not be limited to the nine petrol pumps already covered, with further checks planned across the state in the coming days.
With IANS inputs