Kerala steps up E20 petrol inspections amid fuel quality concerns

Kerala has launched inspections at nine petrol pumps across four districts amid concerns over alleged irregularities in E20 petrol quality

Fuel samples will be tested for ethanol content and overall quality, with results expected within 10 days

The state government plans to expand inspections and take strict legal action if any violations are detected

The Kerala government has intensified inspections at petrol pumps across the state following reports of alleged irregularities in E20 petrol, with chief minister V.D. Satheesan assuring strict action against those found violating fuel quality standards.

The Civil Supplies Department has collected fuel samples from nine petrol pumps across four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur — to examine the quality of E20 petrol and verify whether the prescribed ethanol content is being maintained.

The collected samples will undergo laboratory testing to determine their ethanol concentration and overall fuel quality. The test results are expected within 10 days, Satheesan said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The chief minister also confirmed that the inspection drive would be expanded to cover more petrol pumps across the state. He warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those responsible if any irregularities were detected.