Kerala: Vegetable, fish prices soar

The prices of vegetables and fish are soaring in Kerala, putting a significant dent in the monthly home budgets of the state's residents.

Vendors attribute the rising prices of vegetables to the extreme summer and untimely rains in Tamil Nadu, the major vegetable supplier to Kerala.

Fish prices are skyrocketing due to the shortage of landings caused by the 52-day annual trawling ban which came into effect from 9 June.

"There is very little supply and the prices are very high. When the prices are high, people do not come to buy vegetables," Leela, a vegetable vendor in Palayam market in the state capital, told PTI.

She says she buys tomatoes for Rs 80 per kilogram from the wholesaler and has to sell them for at least Rs 100 to make a profit. "But if I demand Rs 25 for 250 grams, people refuse to buy."

Drumsticks, one of the most preferred vegetables in Kerala curries, are being sold at Rs 200 per kg, the long string beans at Rs 120 per kg and French or haricot beans at Rs 140 per kg.

"Ginger is priced at Rs 200 per kg, carrots are sold at Rs 120. Prices of all vegetables have gone up considerably," Sarasamma, another vegetable vendor, said.

She said that vegetables were not coming in, and whatever is available is sold at a very high price.