Keralam plans law to guarantee care and protection for senior citizens
Chief minister V.D. Satheesan says the bill will address elderly residents’ daily needs, with the government aiming for passage this month
Keralam plans to introduce a Bill guaranteeing care and protection for senior citizens in the Assembly session beginning on 12 October
The proposed law would cover monitoring of daily needs, including meals and requirements for palliative care
Chief minister V.D. Satheesan said the draft awaits Law Department clearance and could be passed this month
The Keralam government is preparing to introduce legislation guaranteeing care and protection for senior citizens in the upcoming Assembly session, chief minister V.D. Satheesan said on Friday.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Satheesan said the proposed law would seek to ensure that elderly residents had someone to look after them and received support suited to their needs. The government hopes to secure its passage this month.
The initiative comes amid changing demographic patterns, increasing life expectancy and concerns about older people being neglected in some households, he said.
Under the proposed legislation, monitoring would extend to everyday needs, including whether senior citizens had eaten their meals and whether they required palliative care. Satheesan said the aim was to give elderly people a legal assurance that they would be protected and cared for.
The draft legislation has been prepared and is awaiting clearance from the Law Department before being brought before the Assembly.
With the session scheduled to begin on 12 October, Satheesan expressed hope that the Bill could be passed before the end of the month.
With PTI inputs