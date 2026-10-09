Keralam plans law to guarantee care and protection for senior citizens

The initiative comes amid changing demographic patterns, increasing life expectancy and concerns about older people being neglected in some households, he said.

Under the proposed legislation, monitoring would extend to everyday needs, including whether senior citizens had eaten their meals and whether they required palliative care. Satheesan said the aim was to give elderly people a legal assurance that they would be protected and cared for.

The draft legislation has been prepared and is awaiting clearance from the Law Department before being brought before the Assembly.

With the session scheduled to begin on 12 October, Satheesan expressed hope that the Bill could be passed before the end of the month.

With PTI inputs