CEC acted as ‘BJP agent’, does not deserve to continue as CEC: Satheesan
Satheesan calls Jiji Thomson’s allegation that Kumar urged him to join the BJP in 2016 serious
Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, alleging he acts as a BJP agent and “sentenced Indian democracy to death”
Satheesan calls former Kerala chief secretary Jiji Thomson’s allegation that Kumar urged him to join the BJP in 2016, while serving as an IAS officer, serious
Satheesan alleges the claims show Kumar acted as a BJP agent and subverted democracy
Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan on Sunday called for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, alleging that he acted as a BJP agent and “sentenced Indian democracy to death”.
In separate posts on Facebook and X, Satheesan described former Kerala chief secretary Jiji Thomson’s allegations against Kumar as serious. Thomson has reportedly alleged that Kumar urged him to join the BJP in 2016 while he was still serving as an IAS officer.
Satheesan said the allegations showed that Kumar had acted as a BJP agent and “served as an operative who subverted democracy on behalf of the BJP”.
"No further evidence is required to prove that Gyanesh Kumar acted as an agent of the BJP. It is now evident that he served as an operative who subverted democracy on behalf of the BJP.
"History will record Kumar, who traded away the Election Commission's credibility to the BJP, as the person who pronounced a death sentence on Indian democracy," Satheesan said on X.
The CM said Kumar should no longer continue in the CEC post, accusing him of "undermining democracy" while holding one of the country's highest constitutional offices.
He further said the Constitution underscored the purity and sanctity of the electoral process.
Satheesan accused Kumar of having a "criminal mindset" and "tethering" the EC, which is meant to function with complete independence, to the "stables of the Sangh Parivar".
"His continuation in this post poses an extreme danger to Indian democracy. Kumar has dismantled the transparency, integrity, impartiality and high democratic spirit of the Election Commission," he claimed.
"Everything stated earlier by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has now been proven true. Kumar has degraded the EC into a body operating in mutual collusion with the BJP, and his continued presence in office will only further tarnish Indian democracy," the CM added.
With PTI inputs