CEC acted as ‘BJP agent’, does not deserve to continue as CEC: Satheesan

Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, alleging he acts as a BJP agent and “sentenced Indian democracy to death”

Satheesan calls former Kerala chief secretary Jiji Thomson’s allegation that Kumar urged him to join the BJP in 2016, while serving as an IAS officer, serious

Satheesan alleges the claims show Kumar acted as a BJP agent and subverted democracy

Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan on Sunday called for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, alleging that he acted as a BJP agent and “sentenced Indian democracy to death”.

In separate posts on Facebook and X, Satheesan described former Kerala chief secretary Jiji Thomson’s allegations against Kumar as serious. Thomson has reportedly alleged that Kumar urged him to join the BJP in 2016 while he was still serving as an IAS officer.

Satheesan said the allegations showed that Kumar had acted as a BJP agent and “served as an operative who subverted democracy on behalf of the BJP”.

"No further evidence is required to prove that Gyanesh Kumar acted as an agent of the BJP. It is now evident that he served as an operative who subverted democracy on behalf of the BJP.

"History will record Kumar, who traded away the Election Commission's credibility to the BJP, as the person who pronounced a death sentence on Indian democracy," Satheesan said on X.