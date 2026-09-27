EC’s statement ‘confession not clarification’, an ‘admission of guilt’

EC’s 26 September press note addresses several allegations but leaves questions over meetings, ECINET access, Form 6 changes and deputation-related travel unresolved

Questions remain over West Bengal’s 16 lakh appeals and the unprecedented decision by two commissioners to approach the cabinet secretary over alleged administrative and illegal acts

The note triggers opposing reactions: BJP and NDA leaders hail it as a rebuttal to The Indian Express report, while critics question the ECI’s functioning and accountability

The three election commissioners, The Indian Express reported, did not meet even once in the four months between May and August 2026. In September, however, they have already met twice, on 9 and 26 September. The 9 September meeting reportedly followed two of the commissioners taking the unprecedented step of writing to the cabinet secretary to complain of alleged illegal acts within the Election Commission of India. The 26 September meeting followed the newspaper’s report and growing demands for the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The lame exercise in damage control has, however, ended up doing even more damage. It confirmed that agendas and minutes of meetings were not being circulated within the ECI and that records were not being maintained. It confirmed that employees on deputation were travelling abroad without due approval from and consent of the commission. It also confirmed that there were misgivings about ECINET, which the commission has now offered to have examined by a committee with an “independent” professor from IIT Delhi as an expert. It also confirmed that the format of Form 6 was illegally changed, although the Election Commission is not authorised to do so.

The ‘clarificatory’ press note issued on Saturday also confirmed that access to ECINET was illegally centralised and access of statutory authorities in the field, the electoral registration officers (EROs) were restricted.