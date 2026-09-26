Election Commission’s bid at damage control raises more questions

All three Election Commissioners met on 26 September amid criticism of the Commission’s handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A press note issued after the meeting announced changes to meeting procedures, voter-registration requirements and the handling of some SIR cases.

The measures address several issues raised in The Indian Express investigation, but questions remain about how earlier decisions were made.

The jury is out on whether the Election Commission of India on Saturday climbed out of the hole it dug for itself since June, 2025 or it merely succeeded in digging the hole deeper. As protests spread across the country for removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, scrapping the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and an independent inquiry into the Commission’s functioning, all three Commissioners met at 3 pm on Saturday and tried to reassure people that all is well.

All is not well though. Even as the Election Commission met today, a damning claim was made by a former Chief secretary of Kerala, Jiji Thomson, who claimed to Manorama Online that Gyanesh Kumar in 2016 had asked him to contest on a BJP ticket. While Kumar was appointed an Election Commissioner in March, 2024 and became the Chief Election Commissioner in February, 2025, the damning claim reveals his close association with the ruling party. It would make his position more untenable and make it more difficult for him to remain in his post.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took to X to point it out: