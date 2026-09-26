‘Gyanesh Kumar should be tried for treason’: Priyanka Gandhi targets CEC

Speaking in Kerala, Gandhi questioned the gap she said she saw between public sentiment during campaigns and the results. She also pointed to BJP leaders’ confident predictions of their seat tallies before elections.

Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi had called for Kumar to step down and claimed that every INDIA bloc party agreed the Commission’s conduct was illegal and unconstitutional. Those responsible must be held accountable, she said.

She called for the removal of legal safeguards that she said shielded election commissioners from prosecution. Describing the conduct she attributed to Kumar as “treason”, Gandhi said he should face criminal proceedings. Her claims about election rigging and criminal conduct have not been established.