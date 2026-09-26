‘Gyanesh Kumar should be tried for treason’: Priyanka Gandhi targets CEC
Wayanad MP questions the Election Commission’s role in elections and says INDIA bloc parties want those responsible held accountable
Priyanka Gandhi questioned whether the Election Commission had helped the BJP influence election results.
She backed Rahul Gandhi’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.
She called for legal safeguards protecting election commissioners to be removed and said any criminal wrongdoing should be prosecuted.
Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and accused the Election Commission of helping the BJP influence election outcomes.
Speaking in Kerala, Gandhi questioned the gap she said she saw between public sentiment during campaigns and the results. She also pointed to BJP leaders’ confident predictions of their seat tallies before elections.
Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi had called for Kumar to step down and claimed that every INDIA bloc party agreed the Commission’s conduct was illegal and unconstitutional. Those responsible must be held accountable, she said.
She called for the removal of legal safeguards that she said shielded election commissioners from prosecution. Describing the conduct she attributed to Kumar as “treason”, Gandhi said he should face criminal proceedings. Her claims about election rigging and criminal conduct have not been established.