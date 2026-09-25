Priyanka Gandhi calls BJP’s response to Congress claims on EC ‘stale and weak’
She says 13 crore voter names have been deleted and that the Congress Working Committee will decide whether to hold protests
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rejected the BJP’s criticism of Congress over the Election Commission row
She alleged that 13 crore voter names had been deleted and said there was evidence for her party’s claims
The Congress Working Committee will decide the party’s next course of action, she said
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday dismissed the BJP’s response to her party’s claims about the Election Commission as a “stale and weak story”, saying Congress had evidence to support its allegations.
“I’m sorry, that’s a very stale and weak story. There are facts, there is evidence... my brother has shown it in many different press conferences,” she told reporters in Wayanad.
The Hindu reported that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed that 13 crore voter names had been deleted. She said that if the BJP leadership was influencing the Election Commission to interfere with elections, it would amount to an “act of treason”.
Asked whether Congress planned to stage protests, she said the Congress Working Committee would decide the party’s course of action at its meeting.
Published: 25 Sep 2026, 2:28 PM