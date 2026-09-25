Priyanka Gandhi calls BJP’s response to Congress claims on EC ‘stale and weak’

“I’m sorry, that’s a very stale and weak story. There are facts, there is evidence... my brother has shown it in many different press conferences,” she told reporters in Wayanad.

The Hindu reported that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed that 13 crore voter names had been deleted. She said that if the BJP leadership was influencing the Election Commission to interfere with elections, it would amount to an “act of treason”.

Asked whether Congress planned to stage protests, she said the Congress Working Committee would decide the party’s course of action at its meeting.