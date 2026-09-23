Priyanka Gandhi calls alleged election rigging an act of treason

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it would amount to treason if election officials knew of rigging and allowed it to happen

Her remarks followed a report that two Election Commissioners had repeatedly raised concerns about decisions linked to electoral rolls

Election Commission officials say decisions on the Special Intensive Revision were unanimous

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said it would be “an act of treason” if chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar knew elections were being rigged and allowed it to happen. Speaking to reporters in Nilambur, she framed the allegation as conditional and said any such conduct would be a serious assault on democracy.

“If the elections are unfair and are being rigged in any manner and the ECI is assisting in that, and the Election Commissioner is not only aware of it, but also allowing it to happen, then it is a very very serious assault on democracy,” she said.