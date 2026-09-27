Gaurav Gogoi steps up attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, questions BJP praise
Gogoi alleges an “IT cell” within CEC’s office is influencing electoral-roll decisions and accuses BJP of seeking greater control over voter lists
Gaurav Gogoi attacks CEC Gyanesh Kumar, questioning BJP praise for him and alleging concerns over ECI functioning
Gogoi alleges an “IT cell” within the CEC’s office is influencing electoral-roll decisions and accuses BJP of seeking greater control over voter lists
Gogoi reiterates Congress’ demand for Kumar’s resignation, asking him to reveal who allegedly directs “illegal and unconstitutional acts” within the ECI
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday stepped up his attack on chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning the BJP’s praise for the poll panel chief and alleging that the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under his leadership had raised concerns over the electoral process.
Addressing reporters in Nagaon, Gogoi took a dig at BJP Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya’s reported remarks that Kumar deserved the Padma Bhushan.
“Padma Bhushan? The BJP will make him the president,” Gogoi said, alleging that BJP leaders had consistently backed Kumar amid criticism of the ECI.
Gogoi also claimed that questions had been raised by officials within the poll panel over its functioning. He alleged that an “IT cell” had emerged within the office of the Chief Election Commissioner and was influencing decisions relating to electoral rolls.
“Now, Gyanesh Kumar's IT cell will determine whether or not a new 18-year-old voter gets included in the electoral roll,” he said.
The Congress leader also targeted the BJP over the continuing political controversy surrounding electoral rolls, alleging that the ruling party was seeking greater control over voter lists.
“We used to hear about booth capturing or the seizure of ballot boxes; now, the BJP wants to capture the entire voter list itself,” Gogoi alleged.
Gogoi reiterated the Congress' demand for Kumar’s resignation and referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for the chief election commissioner to “turn approver”.
“Gyanesh Kumar should openly reveal who is making him carry out illegal and unconstitutional acts, and who is issuing the directives that have shattered the integrity of the Election Commission of India,” Gogoi said.
The remarks came amid an ongoing political confrontation between the Congress and the Election Commission over electoral-roll issues and the functioning of the poll panel.
With IANS inputs