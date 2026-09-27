Gaurav Gogoi steps up attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, questions BJP praise

Gogoi also claimed that questions had been raised by officials within the poll panel over its functioning. He alleged that an “IT cell” had emerged within the office of the Chief Election Commissioner and was influencing decisions relating to electoral rolls.

“Now, Gyanesh Kumar's IT cell will determine whether or not a new 18-year-old voter gets included in the electoral roll,” he said.

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP over the continuing political controversy surrounding electoral rolls, alleging that the ruling party was seeking greater control over voter lists.

“We used to hear about booth capturing or the seizure of ballot boxes; now, the BJP wants to capture the entire voter list itself,” Gogoi alleged.

Gogoi reiterated the Congress' demand for Kumar’s resignation and referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for the chief election commissioner to “turn approver”.

“Gyanesh Kumar should openly reveal who is making him carry out illegal and unconstitutional acts, and who is issuing the directives that have shattered the integrity of the Election Commission of India,” Gogoi said.

The remarks came amid an ongoing political confrontation between the Congress and the Election Commission over electoral-roll issues and the functioning of the poll panel.

With IANS inputs