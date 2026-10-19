Keralam to intensify spa crackdown over exploitation and fraud complaints
Chennithala says government is considering legislation to regulate spas as police step up raids under Operation Spa
Keralam will intensify raids on illegally operating spas following complaints of sexual exploitation and financial fraud, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said.
The government is considering legislation to regulate the sector, with establishments violating legal requirements facing closure.
Chennithala also announced stronger anti-drug enforcement and said around 10,000 people were caught drink-driving during checks over two days.
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday announced tougher action against illegally operating spas, citing complaints of sexual exploitation of women and fraudulent practices targeting customers.
Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said police had been conducting raids across the state for the past three to four days under Operation Spa. Establishments failing to meet legal requirements would face closure, he warned.
The announcement follows arrests in connection with the sexual assault of a minor at a spa in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram. In a separate case in Kochi, a woman was allegedly gang-raped after being offered employment at a spa.
Chennithala said establishments were opening under the Shops and Establishments Act without adequately complying with legal requirements. Questions about their ownership and activities had underlined the need for closer oversight, he added.
The government was seriously considering legislation to regulate the sector, the minister said.
According to Chennithala, complaints from several districts indicated that women recruited from within and outside Keralam were being exploited at some establishments. Other complaints concerned families being taken advantage of and customers losing money through alleged deception.
He said police had already carried out searches and registered cases, with further enforcement planned. Operators engaging in unlawful activities would face strict legal action.
Acknowledging that some spas functioned responsibly, Chennithala said stronger intervention was necessary to address exploitation and cheating within the sector.
Anti-drug campaign to expand
The minister also said Operation Toofan, the state’s anti-narcotics campaign, would be expanded with wider public participation.
He said he had held detailed online discussions with district police chiefs and senior officers on strengthening the campaign across all districts. The Director General of Police and the operation’s nodal officers also participated.
Chennithala claimed that drug use in Keralam had fallen by more than 30 per cent following the campaign. He also attributed a considerable reduction in violent incidents, murders and public order problems to the drive.
Public cooperation had helped enforcement efforts, he said, highlighting the support extended by women.
Around 10,000 caught drink-driving
Police apprehended around 10,000 people for driving under the influence of alcohol during vehicle checks across Keralam over two days, Chennithala said.
He warned of strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act, including cancellation of driving licences, particularly in cases involving accidents.
With festive celebrations underway and more ahead, police would strengthen checks to curb drink-driving and prevent road accidents, he added.
With PTI inputs