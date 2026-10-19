Keralam to intensify spa crackdown over exploitation and fraud complaints

The government was seriously considering legislation to regulate the sector, the minister said.

According to Chennithala, complaints from several districts indicated that women recruited from within and outside Keralam were being exploited at some establishments. Other complaints concerned families being taken advantage of and customers losing money through alleged deception.

He said police had already carried out searches and registered cases, with further enforcement planned. Operators engaging in unlawful activities would face strict legal action.

Acknowledging that some spas functioned responsibly, Chennithala said stronger intervention was necessary to address exploitation and cheating within the sector.

Anti-drug campaign to expand

The minister also said Operation Toofan, the state’s anti-narcotics campaign, would be expanded with wider public participation.

He said he had held detailed online discussions with district police chiefs and senior officers on strengthening the campaign across all districts. The Director General of Police and the operation’s nodal officers also participated.

Chennithala claimed that drug use in Keralam had fallen by more than 30 per cent following the campaign. He also attributed a considerable reduction in violent incidents, murders and public order problems to the drive.

Public cooperation had helped enforcement efforts, he said, highlighting the support extended by women.

Around 10,000 caught drink-driving

Police apprehended around 10,000 people for driving under the influence of alcohol during vehicle checks across Keralam over two days, Chennithala said.

He warned of strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act, including cancellation of driving licences, particularly in cases involving accidents.

With festive celebrations underway and more ahead, police would strengthen checks to curb drink-driving and prevent road accidents, he added.

With PTI inputs