‘Crime never dies’: Chennithala says Kerala probe into Gyanesh Kumar will proceed

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala told the Assembly that a Vigilance inquiry into allegations linked to Gyanesh Kumar’s tenure as PWD secretary was progressing

The investigation will examine whether external pressure affected an earlier inquiry into matters surrounding the Kerala State Transport Project

The allegations concern events from 2006; the government said findings would be released once the investigation was complete

Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala told the state assembly on Wednesday that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was pursuing an inquiry into allegations linked to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s tenure as Kerala’s Public Works Department secretary two decades ago.

Saying that “a crime never dies”, Chennithala said the investigation would take time because it covered several incidents. All aspects would be examined, and the findings would be made public after the inquiry concluded, he added.

The minister was responding to a submission by Indian Union Muslim League legislator A.K.M. Ashraf concerning the fresh inquiry ordered on 4 October following a petition by Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal.

Investigators will examine claims that external pressure disrupted a preliminary Vigilance inquiry conducted in 2006. The Home Department has sought records of those proceedings to establish how the inquiry was handled and whether outside influence affected its course.