Key CBI official probing post-poll violence, Bogtui carnage transferred

Some of his colleagues, on strict condition of anonymity, said Singh's specialty was his methodical approach before beginning any investigation. They said that when the task of probing the post-poll violence came was given to him, the first thing that he did was to set up special camp offices in different pockets of the state considering that the different cases on this count are scattered over wide geographical locations.



Singh is the second key CBI officer who had been transferred from CBI's Kolkata Zone. In the second week of the current month, the joint director in charge of the agency's anti-corruption wing, Pankaj Srivastava has been shifted out of Kolkata to New Delhi. Srivastava was in the overall charge of all the cases involving financial embezzlement like chit funds, Narada video tape scam, cattle and coal smuggling and most importantly, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.



Srivastava was replaced by N. Venu Gopal, a 1995 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.