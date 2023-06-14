Khaps, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Meanwhile, in most parts of Haryana, the call for the strike failed to evoke any response and life remained normal.



In Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak, there was an additional deployment of police.



A few days ago, a meeting had been convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar where the strike call was given in support of the demands.



The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers.