Kharge accuses Modi of “terrorising” opposition, misusing state agencies

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 21 April, intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “terrorising” political parties and citizens by allegedly misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai alongwith AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal on the last day of campaigning for the 23 April assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Congress president initially referred to the Prime Minister as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP. He later clarified to say, “He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, malingering opposition parties.”

The Congress leader alleged that the Election Commission of India has become an “extension of the BJP office” and accused the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the final phase of campaigning. He further claimed that central agencies such as the CBI, ED and the Income Tax Department were being used to intimidate political workers.

Kharge also criticised the Centre over the Constitution Amendment Bill related to women’s reservation, which links its implementation to delimitation. He said the government was misleading the public by claiming the opposition had blocked the legislation, noting that it was passed unanimously in 2023.

“If he truly intends to implement it, he can provide 33 per cent reservation to women within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. Why is he not doing this?” he asked.

Warning against the proposed delimitation exercise, Kharge said it could “punish” progressive states, particularly in south India, for their success in population control.

“They intended to deny the democratic rights of south Indian states, north eastern states, and progressive states. Modi and Shah want to punish these states for their progress,” he said.

Reaffirming the Congress alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kharge and Venugopal dismissed reports of a rift between Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, and said they were “like brothers”.

Kharge also reiterated key welfare commitments, including monthly financial assistance for women and senior citizens, support for food security, and a promise to fill government vacancies within 300 days.

He also criticised the Election Commission, alleging it was acting “like an extension of the BJP office” by failing to act on what he described as violations of the model code of conduct.

(With agency inputs)