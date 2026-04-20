BJP for ‘puppet CM’ in TN; INDIA will reject ‘remote-control politics’: Rahul Gandhi

Emboldened by the defeat of the contentious delimitation bill, projected by the ruling party BJP as the women’s reservation measure in Parliament, the Congress has launched a sharp political offensive against the BJP and its allies ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, alleged that the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership had “surrendered” to the Bharatiya Janata Party due to “corruption”, and was now acting as a conduit for the BJP’s entry into the state.

Speaking at an election rally, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, “which hates Dravidian ideology”, aims to politically dominate Tamil Nadu.

He stressed the importance of federalism, asserting that every state must retain its voice and autonomy.