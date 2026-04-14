Stalin warns of ‘massive agitation’ if delimitation harms Tamil Nadu or boosts North

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday warned of “massive agitation” and statewide protests if the proposed delimitation exercise harms the state or disproportionately increases the political power of northern states.

In a video message, Stalin alleged that the process was being carried out without adequate consultation and accused the BJP-led Centre of proceeding unilaterally.

“Without consulting not just the DMK but any political party or any state, the Centre is attempting to proceed,” he said.

Warning to Centre

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government, Stalin said Tamil Nadu would strongly oppose any move that undermines its interests.

“If anything is done that harms Tamil Nadu, or that disproportionately enhances the political power of northern states, we will not remain silent,” he said.

The DMK president issued a strong warning of protests, saying the state would witness large-scale mobilisation.