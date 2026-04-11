BJP just wants to keep minorities in fear to gain power: MK Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the BJP’s primary agenda is to create a sense of fear among minorities, claiming that recent developments across the country reflect a pattern of insecurity.

In an interview, Stalin said minorities, including Muslims and Christians, were facing increasing challenges in BJP-ruled states.

“Muslims continue to be subjected to attacks. Now a situation has arisen where even Christmas could not be celebrated peacefully. Christians are being targeted. The entire country is witness to what is happening in Manipur,” he said.

Links allegations to policy measures

Stalin alleged that the BJP’s approach was reflected in legislative measures such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), proposed amendments to the Waqf law and efforts to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

“That is why it first enacted the CAA, then moved to amend the Waqf law and now is desperate to amend the FCRA,” he said, suggesting that these steps were part of a broader strategy.