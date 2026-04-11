BJP just wants to keep minorities in fear to gain power: MK Stalin
DMK chief criticises policies, targets AIADMK-BJP alliance
DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the BJP’s primary agenda is to create a sense of fear among minorities, claiming that recent developments across the country reflect a pattern of insecurity.
In an interview, Stalin said minorities, including Muslims and Christians, were facing increasing challenges in BJP-ruled states.
“Muslims continue to be subjected to attacks. Now a situation has arisen where even Christmas could not be celebrated peacefully. Christians are being targeted. The entire country is witness to what is happening in Manipur,” he said.
Links allegations to policy measures
Stalin alleged that the BJP’s approach was reflected in legislative measures such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), proposed amendments to the Waqf law and efforts to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
“That is why it first enacted the CAA, then moved to amend the Waqf law and now is desperate to amend the FCRA,” he said, suggesting that these steps were part of a broader strategy.
He said such measures contribute to a climate of fear among minority communities. There was no immediate response from the BJP to the allegations.
Criticism of AIADMK-BJP alliance
Stalin also targeted AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of supporting policies that, according to the DMK chief, adversely affect minorities.
“Palaniswami, who supports all these amendments and has formed an alliance with the BJP, does not have any concern for the welfare of minorities,” he said.
Stalin reiterated that the DMK remains committed to secular values and constitutional safeguards.
“India must always be a secular state; people of all religions must be equally respected, and constitutional protections for minorities must be upheld,” he said.
He added that the DMK would oppose any move that undermines these principles.
The remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges between regional and national parties over governance, minority rights and legislative measures, with opposition parties raising concerns and the ruling party defending its policies.