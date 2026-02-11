DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu remains strong, asserts Stalin
Tamil Nadu chief minister dismisses rumours of discord and power-sharing dispute with Congress, reiterates that the Dravida model government under DMK leadership will continue
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, 11 February, said that the alliance between the DMK and the Congress is intact, dismissing reports of fissures between the two parties.
He also rejected the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, shutting the door for the Congress party, some of whose senior leaders have been raising the matter.
Making it clear that there was no confusion, Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, said, "Sharing power in the government does not suit Tamil Nadu. The Congress also knows that very well."
"Some people are stirring up the issue of power-sharing just to cause a rift in the alliance. That tactic will not work," he said in Chennai.
"Rumors of confusion in the alliance are being spread deliberately. Beyond politics, I look at (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi as a brother. He also looks at me the same way," Stalin said.
"The DMK-Congress alliance is in harmony. What others are expecting (split) will not happen," he said and added that the BJP's fascism will never win in Tamil Nadu.
The chief minister's remark assumed significance in the wake of the Congress party expressing delay over seat-sharing talks.
On Tuesday, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, expressed concern over the 'delay' by the DMK in constituting the seat-sharing committee.
The DMK announced that a panel would be formed to commence negotiations from February 22.
There was widespread speculation over the DMK-Congress alliance following the war of words between Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani and Madurai DMK leader G Thalapathy over "power-sharing".
On February 10, DMK Minister R S Rajakannappan had said, "In the Congress, one or two people cause trouble. If we say this, they get angry. They are part of an alliance. If they want to remain, let them remain. It is upto Thalaivar (Stalin) whether they are in alliance or not. To defeat the Dravidian movement, one must still be born," he said.
"When the DMK is poised to win 150 seats, how can we give (a share). In an individual capacity, only Thalapathy (M K Stalin) will lead the government. Ask what you need, we will do it for you. There will be only Dravida model government," he said in Pudukottai.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been expressing doubt over the sustainability of the DMK-Congress alliance.
He had said that the DMK-led alliance is heading towards a collapse with Congress all set to slip away from the ruling coalition ahead of the assembly elections.
Stalin said today that the forthcoming polls in Tamil Nadu would not be more difficult than the 2021 Assembly election for the DMK to emerge victorious.
(With agency inputs)
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines