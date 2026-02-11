DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu remains strong, asserts Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, 11 February, said that the alliance between the DMK and the Congress is intact, dismissing reports of fissures between the two parties.

He also rejected the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, shutting the door for the Congress party, some of whose senior leaders have been raising the matter.

Making it clear that there was no confusion, Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, said, "Sharing power in the government does not suit Tamil Nadu. The Congress also knows that very well."

"Some people are stirring up the issue of power-sharing just to cause a rift in the alliance. That tactic will not work," he said in Chennai.

"Rumors of confusion in the alliance are being spread deliberately. Beyond politics, I look at (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi as a brother. He also looks at me the same way," Stalin said.

"The DMK-Congress alliance is in harmony. What others are expecting (split) will not happen," he said and added that the BJP's fascism will never win in Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister's remark assumed significance in the wake of the Congress party expressing delay over seat-sharing talks.

On Tuesday, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, expressed concern over the 'delay' by the DMK in constituting the seat-sharing committee.

The DMK announced that a panel would be formed to commence negotiations from February 22.