Stalin uses New Year message to attack Centre, calls for ‘Dravidian Pongal’ celebrations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin used his New Year message to mount a fresh attack on the Centre over the National Education Policy (NEP) and other issues, while urging cadres of the ruling DMK to organise ‘Dravidian Pongal’ celebrations as part of preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Extending New Year and Pongal greetings to party workers, Stalin said the DMK continued to wage a determined fight against what he described as attempts by the BJP-led central government to undermine the interests of Tamil Nadu. In a letter addressed to party members on Wednesday, he said the past five years had been marked by a sustained struggle to protect the state’s rights.

“The DMK stands as a guardian of Indian democracy, with our allies firmly by our side. With a sword in one hand and a shield in the other, we are in the battlefield for rights,” Stalin said, underlining his party’s confrontational stance towards the Centre.

The chief minister criticised the Union government for what he termed efforts to impose Hindi through the NEP and for renaming the rural employment guarantee scheme as VB G RAM G. He said the DMK’s priority remained safeguarding public welfare and defeating what he called the “strategies” of political opponents.