Kharge condemns murder of VIP chief's father, demands strict action

Condemning the brutal murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 16 July demanded strict action against the culprits at the earliest and justice for his INDIA bloc partner.

Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The brutal murder of Shri Jitan Sahni, father of Shri Mukesh Sahni, founder of Vikassheel Insaan Party in Bihar and former state minister, is extremely sad and condemnable."