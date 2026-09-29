Cong demands CEC’s removal, PM Modi’s resignation over ‘match-fixing’ elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation on moral grounds over what he alleged was pressure on the poll panel chief.

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Kharge also demanded full disclosure of major changes made to electoral rolls and timely access for political parties to voter lists and relevant data.

The CWC, which met for around two-and-a-half hours, subsequently passed a resolution demanding Kumar’s immediate resignation, suspension of the SIR process and restoration of 13.3 crore names that the party claimed had been removed from electoral rolls.

The resolution also called for an independent, time-bound inquiry wherever evidence of serious discrepancies emerges. It said voters whose names have been removed must be informed and given an opportunity to appeal.

Kharge said electoral rolls must be transparent, the election process fair, institutions independent and every eligible citizen's vote secure.

He alleged that two election commissioners had described actions by Kumar as arbitrary and improper, and said the CEC should not continue in office. Kharge further alleged that Modi had pressured the poll panel chief and should therefore resign on moral grounds.

The Congress has also demanded that complete data on major changes to electoral rolls be made public and that political parties receive electoral rolls and relevant data in a simple format and within a reasonable timeframe.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Kumar had “no moral right” to continue as CEC. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the country's elections were not fair or transparent and described them as “match-fixing” between the Election Commission and the prime minister and home minister.

Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi had spoken at the CWC meeting for around 20-25 minutes and argued that concerns he had previously raised about elections in Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra were now being borne out by subsequent developments.