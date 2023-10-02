Kharge, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

In the morning, Kharge paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat.

“You can shackle me, torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you cannot imprison my thoughts,” Kharge posted on X in Hindi citing a quote by Mahatma Gandhi.

"The thoughts and ideals of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who inspired the entire world to follow the path of truth, non-violence and peace, and the founder of the Indian freedom struggle, are relevant for us even today.

"His ideas like truth, non-violence, peace and equality are being challenged today, but we are fighting it by following the values ​​taught by Bapu," he added.