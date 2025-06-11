Kharge reviews 11 years of Modi-led NDA govt, says PM made 33 mistakes

Reviewing 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 11 June, accused the prime minister of committing 33 mistakes during this period.

He claimed that he had never seen a PM who lies so much and "traps" people and deceives the youth.

"It has been 11 years and 33 mistakes have been committed. You are aware and I have been saying it in parliament too — I have never seen a prime minister who lies so much, who commits so many mistakes, who traps people, who deceives youth, who traps the poor and gets votes.

"I have been in power for 55 years and in politics for 65 years — there has been no one like him," Kharge said.