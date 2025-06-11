Kharge reviews 11 years of Modi-led NDA govt, says PM made 33 mistakes
Reviewing 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 11 June, accused the prime minister of committing 33 mistakes during this period.
He claimed that he had never seen a PM who lies so much and "traps" people and deceives the youth.
"It has been 11 years and 33 mistakes have been committed. You are aware and I have been saying it in parliament too — I have never seen a prime minister who lies so much, who commits so many mistakes, who traps people, who deceives youth, who traps the poor and gets votes.
"I have been in power for 55 years and in politics for 65 years — there has been no one like him," Kharge said.
Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, he said the PM lies for everything and does not implement anything that he says he will do. Then, when questioned, he does not have any answers, said Kharge.
"Whether it is demonetisation or employment generation or MSP... there are many such things. He has never admitted that he has lied to people and has committed a mistake, nor ever apologised for it. He keeps on saying things one after the other and it has been 11 years now," he added.
Prime Minister Modi took oath for a third term on 9 June 2024. The Modi government marked its first anniversary in the third term and 11th overall on Monday, 9 June.