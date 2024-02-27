"Election-inspired": Kharge on Household Expenditure Survey

"Citing the survey report, NITI Aayog officials are saying poverty in India is now only 5 per cent, but according to another report of the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index of the same NITI Aayog, the poverty figure is 11.28 per cent," Kharge said.

Noting that both the surveys are for 2022-23, he asked, "Why is the Modi government making fun of the poor?"

"Modi-ji, please do not lower the reputation of India's universally recognised data collection and surveys...," he added.

According to Kharge, experts say the government can change the criteria for measuring food inflation data from this survey. "Is this not an attempt to hide back-breaking inflation with fake data?" he asked.

Kharge also asked, "Is it not true that the Modi government admitted in a PIB press release that the Advisory Committee — National Accounts Statistics rejected its suggestion of changing the base year of GDP to 2017-18 and why so?"

"Did the Modi government want to take electoral advantage of the GDP base year and hide the real facts?" he added.

Kharge claimed that the surprising thing is that the nomenclature of this Household Consumption Expenditure Survey should have been the 69th Round or the 70th Round, but the round this survey was named for has deliberately been kept ambiguous.

This has been done so that manipulation of data goes undetected, he alleged.