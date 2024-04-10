Kharge writes to President Murmu against 'privatisation' of Sainik schools

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu against the Centre's move to "privatise" Sainik schools in the country and demanded a complete rollback of the policy and annulment of MoUs signed in this regard.

In a two-page letter to the President, Kharge said Indian democracy has conventionally kept armed forces away from any partisan politics, but the Central government has "broken" this well enshrined convention.

"Having undermined institutions after institutions, in the grand plan of RSS to hurriedly thrust its ideology, they have dealt a body blow to the very nature and ethos of the Armed Forces. Imparting ideologically slanted knowledge in such institutions shall not only destroy inclusiveness but also damage the national character of the Sainik Schools, by influencing their character through partisan religious/corporate/family/social/cultural credos.