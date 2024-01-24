Kharge writes to Shah on "security issues" faced by Rahul Gandhi in Assam during Nyay Yatra

The Assam police on Tuesday registered a case against Gandhi and other Congress leaders for instigating a crowd to launch an attack on Guwahati police.

Earlier in the day, the state police didn't allow the Gandhi-led Yatra to enter the city, triggering protests from irate Congress workers who removed security barricades on the outskirts of the city.

In his letter to the Union home minister, Kharge said there have been several instances where the Assam Police “has been found wanting in providing adequate security that Rahul Gandhi who is entitled to as a Z+ security” since the Yatra entered the state on 18 January.

He listed out such incidents in Sibsagar district, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Nagaon.

Kharge said on the first day of the Yatra in the state, Assam Police was found protecting the posters of the BJP in Amguri, Sibsagar district instead of ensuring safe passage for the Yatra.

The next day, “miscreants associated with the BJP” were caught defacing and taking down posters and hoardings of the Yatra in Lakhimpur district, he said.