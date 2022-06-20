Kidnap convict, murder accused score high marks in UP Board exams

Over 200 inmates lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh not just appeared in high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board but also came out with flying colours.



In the results declared on Saturday, prison inmates in Uttar Pradesh got 90 per cent success rate in high school and 70 per cent in intermediate Board exams this year.



Prison officials said that inmates in 14 districts had taken examinations in 2022. Of the 99 inmates taking the Class 12 exam, 67 managed to clear it while out of 119 who appeared for the high school exam, 104 cleared the examination.



Director General, prisons, Anand Kumar, said that prisons in the state have undergone a great change.



"We have libraries and facilities of studies in almost all the jails. If an inmate needs help or assistance in studies, or even pursuing his hobby then jail staff provides full assistance. We encourage inmates who are keen to study or pursue any of their hobbies," he said.