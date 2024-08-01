Kidnapping of sex video victim: SIT submits charge sheet against H.D. Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka CID submitted a preliminary charge sheet against former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s son H.D. Revanna and seven others in court on Thursday, 1 August, in connection with the kidnapping of a victim linked to a sex video scandal.

The SIT submitted the charge sheet to the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court against eight accused, including JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna.

His wife Bhavani Revanna is named as the eighth accused in the case and charges were also framed against her.

The SIT’s charge sheet mentions that H.D. Revanna and Bhavani were involved in the abduction of the victim who featured in the sex video involving their son Prajwal Revanna.

H.D. Revanna is accused of threatening the victim on 23 April, asking her not to speak to the police under any circumstances.

Subsequently, on 26 April, the victim was abducted by accused Satish Babu who is a close aide of H.D. Revanna.

The woman was kept at the residence of the seventh accused, who had no direct connection with the victim.