Kidnapped son of Jamshedpur industrialist rescued after 12 days
Police trace 24-year-old to Hazaribag district and reunite him with family in early-morning operation
The son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, who was abducted earlier this month, was rescued by police in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing a dramatic end to a case that had caused widespread concern in the region.
Kairav Gandhi, 24, the son of industrialist Devang Gandhi, was recovered from Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district and sent home at around 4.30 am, police said. He had been abducted on 13 January while travelling to his office in the Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district.
Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said the recovery was carried out by the Jamshedpur police after sustained efforts. “He was recovered safely and reunited with his family in the early hours of the morning,” he said.
Investigators had earlier located Kairav’s abandoned car in the Kanderbeda area along National Highway-33 on the night of the abduction, which provided an initial breakthrough in the case.
Police officials said the kidnapping was treated as a top-priority matter from the moment it was reported. Special teams were immediately formed to conduct technical surveillance, analyse leads and carry out continuous field operations across districts.
“The sensitivity of the case demanded swift and coordinated action,” City SP Sivashish Kumar said, adding that timely decisions and teamwork were key to ensuring the victim’s safe recovery.
The operation was led by the senior superintendent of police, with close coordination between city and rural police units. Multiple teams worked round the clock, relying on technical evidence, intelligence inputs and ground-level information. Officials said the rescue was completed without any untoward incident.
Following his son’s safe return, Devang Gandhi expressed deep gratitude to the police and district administration. He said officers remained in constant contact with the family throughout the ordeal and provided support at every stage.
The police have appealed to the public and well-wishers to respect the family’s privacy and avoid gathering at their residence, saying the family wishes to spend time together after a prolonged period of stress.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines