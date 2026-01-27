Kidnapped son of Jamshedpur industrialist rescued after 12 days

The son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, who was abducted earlier this month, was rescued by police in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing a dramatic end to a case that had caused widespread concern in the region.

Kairav Gandhi, 24, the son of industrialist Devang Gandhi, was recovered from Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district and sent home at around 4.30 am, police said. He had been abducted on 13 January while travelling to his office in the Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said the recovery was carried out by the Jamshedpur police after sustained efforts. “He was recovered safely and reunited with his family in the early hours of the morning,” he said.

Investigators had earlier located Kairav’s abandoned car in the Kanderbeda area along National Highway-33 on the night of the abduction, which provided an initial breakthrough in the case.

Police officials said the kidnapping was treated as a top-priority matter from the moment it was reported. Special teams were immediately formed to conduct technical surveillance, analyse leads and carry out continuous field operations across districts.