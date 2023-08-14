Kim Jong-un slams officials as 'irresponsible' over typhoon damage

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has berated local officials as being "irresponsible" and "insensitive" over their failure to prevent damage from typhoon Khanun that recently swept through the Korean Peninsula, state media said on Monday.

Kim made the remarks during a visit to Anbyon county, Kangwon province, where river banks were toppled and some 200 hectares of farmland were flooded due to heavy rains brought by last week's typhoon, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Khanun plowed through South Korea for 16 hours on August 17 and dissipated after reaching the vicinity of Pyongyang the next morning, according to Seoul's weather agency.