Kim Jong Un sacks military chief, orders war preparations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the military's top general and called for war preparations to be stepped up in an offensive way, state media reported on Thursday.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Kim sacked Chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il and replaced him with General Ri Yong Gil, who held the post for two stints previously and also served as the country's defense minister.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Pak was "dismissed" without providing further details.

Ri, meanwhile, was once thought to have been executed when he was sacked in 2016, only to reappear a few months later in another senior post.