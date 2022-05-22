Kin of UP teen couple blame each other for deaths

The bodies were first seen by the girl's mother on Saturday.



The shirt on the boy's body was missing. The police also recovered a beer bottle and a glass near the spot.



"The forensic team has done a thorough inspection of the spot and collected the evidence. If we suspect foul play in the autopsy report, appropriate action will be taken against the guilty," the SSP added.



At least 29 cases of couple suicides have been reported in Bareilly region since 2019.



There have been a dozen cases of honour killing since 2020 as well.