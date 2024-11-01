Rijiju interacts with Chinese soldiers near Tawang

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said he interacted with soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) along the Sino-Indian border near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, during a visit to an Indian Army post on Diwali.

Rijiju also said he celebrated Diwali with the Army jawans at Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

In a short video posted on X, the Union minister for parliamentary and minority affairs was seen speaking to three PLA soldiers through an interpreter, asking them how they were managing while being posted in such a high-altitude area, located 15,000 feet above sea level.

The PLA soldiers replied that they had no problems while serving in such areas and they were comfortable.

Rijiju also praised the kind of infrastructure built and other development works being carried out by the government along the international border. "After speaking to Chinese soldiers and seeing the infrastructures, everyone will feel proud of India's border development now," Rijiju said.

The Union minister, who himself comes from Arunachal Pradesh, also interacted and spent time with Indian Army jawans and celebrated Diwali with them. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating every Diwali with jawans since 2014 and he (Rijiju) has also been doing the same since then.