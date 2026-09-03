Kisan Sabha stages protest in Haryana’s Bhiwani, seeks drought-hit status

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a dharna at the SDM office in Siwani town of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday, demanding that the tehsil be declared drought-hit and farmers be provided compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crop losses.

The protesters demonstrated outside the SDM office before submitting a memorandum of their demands to local officials. The SDM was not available at the office, and the memorandum was handed over to the Agriculture Department’s SDO and the office kanungo.

Addressing the protesters, farmer leaders said kharif crops in Siwani tehsil had suffered severe damage due to inadequate rainfall during the monsoon. They said the lack of rain had also triggered a fodder crisis, forcing farmers to buy fodder at around Rs 1,000 per quintal.

The speakers accused the state government of being anti-farmer and anti-labour and alleged that its policies had pushed farmers further into debt.

They also raised concerns over irrigation and drinking water, claiming that canals in the tehsil had remained without water for the past six months. According to the protesters, even drinking water was not being supplied through the canal system.