Prepare for drought-like situation amid weak rainfall: Gehlot to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has raised concerns over deficient monsoon rainfall in several parts of the state and urged the BJP government to begin preparations for a possible drought-like situation.

Gehlot claimed that 17 districts, including Jaipur, were facing drought-like conditions. He said Pali, Jalore, Banswara, Jaisalmer and Udaipur had recorded rainfall deficits ranging between 40 per cent and 55 per cent.

According to Gehlot, the monsoon has weakened following the end of the Sawan month, while prospects of sufficient rainfall during Bhadon also appear uncertain.

“Farmers and labourers have to face hardship during drought-like situations,” Gehlot said in a statement, calling for advance measures to protect vulnerable sections of the population.