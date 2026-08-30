Prepare for drought-like situation amid weak rainfall: Gehlot to Rajasthan govt
Former CM Gehlot claims 17 districts, including Jaipur, face drought-like conditions
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has raised concerns over deficient monsoon rainfall in several parts of the state and urged the BJP government to begin preparations for a possible drought-like situation.
Gehlot claimed that 17 districts, including Jaipur, were facing drought-like conditions. He said Pali, Jalore, Banswara, Jaisalmer and Udaipur had recorded rainfall deficits ranging between 40 per cent and 55 per cent.
According to Gehlot, the monsoon has weakened following the end of the Sawan month, while prospects of sufficient rainfall during Bhadon also appear uncertain.
“Farmers and labourers have to face hardship during drought-like situations,” Gehlot said in a statement, calling for advance measures to protect vulnerable sections of the population.
The Congress leader urged the state government to increase foodgrain stocks, ensure adequate drinking water supplies and strengthen employment opportunities through MGNREGA and the urban employment guarantee scheme.
He also called for sufficient fodder supplies for livestock, warning that prolonged rainfall shortages could put additional pressure on farmers and rural communities.
Highlighting measures taken by the previous Congress government, Gehlot said initiatives such as Indira Rasoi and MGNREGA had provided vital support to poor families, farmers and labourers during periods of distress.
MGNREGA has since been replaced by the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen).
Gehlot also urged chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma to convene a review with the concerned departments and take timely preventive measures to ensure that people do not face hardship if rainfall remains inadequate in the coming weeks.
With PTI inputs