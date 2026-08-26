SC judge seeks transfer of Rajasthan acting chief justice over alleged maladministration

Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta has reportedly urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to appoint a regular chief justice from another state to lead the Rajasthan High Court, raising several allegations against acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma.

In letters dated 2, 10 and 17 August, justice Mehta sought justice Sharma’s immediate replacement and alleged misuse of administrative authority, manipulation of case listings and favouritism towards certain advocates and litigants, according to media reports.

Justice Mehta, who was elevated to the Supreme Court after serving in the Rajasthan High Court, is learnt to have repeatedly requested the appointment of an external chief justice. He warned that failing to address the situation would be “wholly against the interest of the institution”.

“I have been repeatedly requesting you to take a decision for appointing a chief justice from another state to Rajasthan High Court so that this unfortunate situation can be prevented,” justice Mehta reportedly wrote in one of the letters.

In his 2 August communication, Justice Mehta referred to his visits to Rajasthan and claimed that several high court judges had expressed anguish over justice Sharma’s alleged conduct.

He alleged that the acting chief justice threatened fellow judges with retaliatory steps, including transfers, while claiming proximity to the CJI. Justice Mehta also questioned Justice Sharma’s handling of judicial and administrative matters, alleging a “total lack of leadership qualities”.

The 10th August letter reportedly cited instances of alleged preferential treatment towards particular lawyers and parties. It also raised questions about the exercise of roster and administrative powers by the acting chief justice.

Justice Mehta referred to the handling of a criminal matter and allegedly claimed that the manner in which an order was passed indicated favour towards certain parties. Taken together, the instances suggested “misuse of powers by the acting chief justice”, he reportedly said.