SC judge seeks transfer of Rajasthan acting chief justice over alleged maladministration
Justice Mehta seeks appointment of a chief justice from another state and the transfer of acting chief justice S.P. Sharma
Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta has reportedly urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to appoint a regular chief justice from another state to lead the Rajasthan High Court, raising several allegations against acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma.
In letters dated 2, 10 and 17 August, justice Mehta sought justice Sharma’s immediate replacement and alleged misuse of administrative authority, manipulation of case listings and favouritism towards certain advocates and litigants, according to media reports.
Justice Mehta, who was elevated to the Supreme Court after serving in the Rajasthan High Court, is learnt to have repeatedly requested the appointment of an external chief justice. He warned that failing to address the situation would be “wholly against the interest of the institution”.
“I have been repeatedly requesting you to take a decision for appointing a chief justice from another state to Rajasthan High Court so that this unfortunate situation can be prevented,” justice Mehta reportedly wrote in one of the letters.
In his 2 August communication, Justice Mehta referred to his visits to Rajasthan and claimed that several high court judges had expressed anguish over justice Sharma’s alleged conduct.
He alleged that the acting chief justice threatened fellow judges with retaliatory steps, including transfers, while claiming proximity to the CJI. Justice Mehta also questioned Justice Sharma’s handling of judicial and administrative matters, alleging a “total lack of leadership qualities”.
The 10th August letter reportedly cited instances of alleged preferential treatment towards particular lawyers and parties. It also raised questions about the exercise of roster and administrative powers by the acting chief justice.
Justice Mehta referred to the handling of a criminal matter and allegedly claimed that the manner in which an order was passed indicated favour towards certain parties. Taken together, the instances suggested “misuse of powers by the acting chief justice”, he reportedly said.
In his 17 August letter, Justice Mehta said he had already informed the CJI about what he described as “gross maladministration” and “seriously questionable activities”. He questioned why justice Sharma continued to head the high court despite the concerns raised.
The letter also reportedly referred to a communication from a serving Rajasthan High Court judge alleging “vindictive actions” against the judge’s wife, a senior district judiciary officer.
“It is a matter of grave concern that in spite of such vindictive approach, Mr Justice S.P. Sharma is still continuing at the helm of affairs in the high court,” justice Mehta wrote.
The allegations also draw upon a separate complaint submitted by advocate Pooja Tripathi to Supreme Court judge justice Vikram Nath on 25th July, with copies sent to justice Mehta and others.
The complaint alleged irregularities in appointments to Permanent Lok Adalats in Jaipur and Ajmer, including purported family or personal connections involving some appointees.
It claimed that a mediator appointed for Jaipur Metro No. 1 was justice Sharma’s childhood friend and the father-in-law of his daughter. Other appointments were also alleged to involve relatives or associates of people linked to the Acting chief justice.
The complaint further alleged that Justice Sharma had recommended four women advocates for elevation to the high court despite claims that they were not in active legal practice and were connected to senior lawyers or retired judges close to him.
These claims remain allegations, and no findings establishing wrongdoing were mentioned in the reports.
Justice Mehta called upon the Supreme Court Collegium to meet at the earliest, appoint a regular chief justice to the Rajasthan High Court and transfer justice Sharma out of the state.
Copies of his letters were reportedly sent to other Supreme Court Collegium members and the President of India.
Justice Sharma became a Rajasthan High Court judge in November 2016 and subsequently served in the Patna High Court following his transfer. He later returned to Rajasthan and assumed office as acting chief justice on 28 September 2025.
He is scheduled to retire on 26 September 2026, according to available judicial records.
With IANS inputs