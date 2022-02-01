Kishan Bharwad murder case: Two accused sent to seven-day police custody

The other accused, Azim Bashir, a resident of Dudhsagar Road in Rajkot, was arrested by the Rajkot Special Operations Group (SOG) from Mitana village of Tankara in Rajkot district, for allegedly supplying the pistol and five cartridges to the Delhi cleric.



The ATS demanded 14 days remands of both. The police wanted Bashir's remand to investigate the source of weapon that he had given to Ahmedabad based Maulana Ayyub to kill Kishan Bharwad. Maulana Ayyub had given the weapon (a pistol and 5 bullets) to executor Shabbir Chopda.