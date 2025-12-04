Kohima court bench becomes first in Northeast to launch official citizens app

The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has introduced its first official mobile application, marking a technological first for the judiciary in the Northeast. The GHCKB App aims to improve access to justice by offering real-time information and user-friendly digital services to lawyers, litigants and the general public.

The application was launched by Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, in the presence of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Arun Dev Choudhury and senior court officials.

Speaking at the launch, the chief justice said the Kohima Bench had become the first in the region to roll out such a digital platform, noting that it was developed entirely by the Bench’s own ICT team. He praised the team for adapting to technology-driven systems and described the app as “citizen-friendly”, allowing easy tracking of cases and quick access to information.

According to him, the platform enhances transparency by enabling users, including those in remote areas, to follow court proceedings and updates without difficulty. He encouraged lawyers to actively use the app, adding that technology only serves its purpose when it is embraced. The app is backward-compatible and can run on most devices.