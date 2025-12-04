Kohima court bench becomes first in Northeast to launch official citizens app
The GHCKB App offers cause lists, live court updates, case status, and court website access
The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has introduced its first official mobile application, marking a technological first for the judiciary in the Northeast. The GHCKB App aims to improve access to justice by offering real-time information and user-friendly digital services to lawyers, litigants and the general public.
The application was launched by Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, in the presence of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Arun Dev Choudhury and senior court officials.
Speaking at the launch, the chief justice said the Kohima Bench had become the first in the region to roll out such a digital platform, noting that it was developed entirely by the Bench’s own ICT team. He praised the team for adapting to technology-driven systems and described the app as “citizen-friendly”, allowing easy tracking of cases and quick access to information.
According to him, the platform enhances transparency by enabling users, including those in remote areas, to follow court proceedings and updates without difficulty. He encouraged lawyers to actively use the app, adding that technology only serves its purpose when it is embraced. The app is backward-compatible and can run on most devices.
Justice Kumar also spoke about his visit to the Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, saying the sense of togetherness he witnessed there should inspire the legal community. He advised younger members of the Bar to remain diligent, citing an instance where a young advocate promptly produced a judgement copy in the courtroom.
Justice Kumar reminded them that the Kohima Bench has a proud tradition of producing outstanding advocates, including those who later served at the Supreme Court.
“You are not in a forgotten corner; you are part of the mainstream,” he told the gathering, urging young lawyers to keep striving.
In his welcome remarks, Registrar Ajongba Imchen said the Chief Justice’s presence demonstrated his continued support for the Kohima Bench. He described the launch as a significant milestone, noting that the app would bridge the Bench, Bar and litigants by bringing vital information onto a single platform.
Imchen said people often face difficulties locating court orders, judgements, livestream links and daily cause lists, especially those unfamiliar with procedural matters. “This application is a response to these practical difficulties,” he said, adding that it is intended to serve all sections of society, from students to senior citizens.
The GHCKB App provides daily cause lists, livestreams of court proceedings, display board information, real-time case status, access to High Court and district court websites, notices and updates, as well as a WhatsApp channel. The app is currently available for download on the Google Play Store.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines