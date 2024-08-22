Kolhapur: Girl 'sexually assaulted', killed; body found in sugarcane field

The body of a 10-year-old missing girl was recovered from a sugarcane field in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Thursday morning, 22 August, with the police suspecting she was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The girl, whose family hails from Bihar, left her residence on Wednesday evening after her uncle scolded her over excessive mobile phone use, police said.

As she did not return home till late in the evening, her family members launched a frantic search and on not finding her, they lodged a missing person's complaint with a local police station.

The minor's body was spotted in the morning by local residents in a sugarcane field just 800 metres away from her home in Shiye village under Karvir taluka, police said.

According to the police, the girl's parents work in an industrial unit in the Shiroli MIDC area.