Kolhapur violence: K'taka Police on high alert in bordering Belagavi

Following the violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district over a social media post eulogising Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, the Karnataka Police are on high alert in Belagavi which shares borders with the district and have stepped up vigilance to avoid any untoward incidents.



The police stations across the Belagavi district have been alerted to step up patrolling and send out a warning against indulging in any incident of violence. Additional forces have been sent to the villages and towns bordering Maharashtra.