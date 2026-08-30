Kolkata billboard row: Police summon Derek O’Brien, Abhishek over clash

Kolkata Police have summoned Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien for questioning in connection with FIRs registered over the removal of an alleged illegal billboard from the roof of the party office of Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street in central Kolkata.

O’Brien has been asked to appear before the police at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station by noon on 31 August, according to the notice issued to him.

The development comes a day after police personnel from the same station visited the residence of Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday night and served him a similar summons. Banerjee has been directed to appear at the police station by noon on 1 September.

Police officers reached O’Brien’s residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road in south Kolkata shortly after 9 am on Sunday. A city police official said that after several knocks, a representative of O’Brien came out and received the notice on his behalf.